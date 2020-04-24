Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,946,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $220.55. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

