Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 8,785,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073,664. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

