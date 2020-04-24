Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 6,769,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

