Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

SLGN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

