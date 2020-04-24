Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $142,790.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Binance and Iquant. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $142,790.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.02574407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00211738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Binance, C2CX, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

