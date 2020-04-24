SoMee.Social Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $168,603.18 and approximately $508.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.02574407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00211738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,321,738 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

