South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of SSB traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 407,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. South State has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

