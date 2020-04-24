SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPTN. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 268,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,116. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 203,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 171,352 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

