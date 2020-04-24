SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,567.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,599. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

