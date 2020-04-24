SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.64. 11,197,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

