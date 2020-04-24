SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. ValuEngine raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.