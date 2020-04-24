SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSNC. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,869. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

