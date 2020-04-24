Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.00

News articles about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Starbucks’ score:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,496,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

