Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of SCL traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 6,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

