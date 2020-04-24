Stifel Nicolaus Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $350.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.23.
NYSE DPZ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.29. 1,035,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
