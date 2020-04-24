Stifel Nicolaus Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $350.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.23.

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.29. 1,035,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

