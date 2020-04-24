STMicroelectronics NV (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 188,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.50%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

