STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Up 8.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.30, approximately 2,606,402 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,085,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

