Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 7,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,910. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

