Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

EDF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.83. 300,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,016. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

