Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:EDI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD news, EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth acquired 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $59,664.60. Also, insider Adam J. Shapiro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,669 shares of company stock worth $697,266.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.