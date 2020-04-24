Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

EDI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 181,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.18.

In other news, EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth bought 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $59,664.60. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Insiders have purchased 125,669 shares of company stock valued at $697,266 in the last ninety days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

