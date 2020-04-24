Storj 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53.35 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, Upbit and Bittrex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $53.35 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.02574407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00211738 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Tidex, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Liquid, Poloniex, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

