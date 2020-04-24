Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strattec Security’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRT. Sidoti began coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

