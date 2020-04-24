SunTrust Banks Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE CRK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 439,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,806. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.