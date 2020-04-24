SunTrust Banks Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $47.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 327,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,900. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,423,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

