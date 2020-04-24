SunTrust Banks Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 7,371,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,771,000.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.