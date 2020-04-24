Susan E. Lester Buys 1,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Susan E. Lester acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $16,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,787.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 1,063,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

