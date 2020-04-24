SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.61. 13,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.59.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

