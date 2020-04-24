Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 92.67.

SREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 94 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

