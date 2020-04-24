Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

SYF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 12,224,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,372,510. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

