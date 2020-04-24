Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

SYRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 240,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,116. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.