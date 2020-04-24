SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,089 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 7,246,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,083. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

