Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.48 million.Tennant also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.58 EPS.
Shares of TNC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. 76,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,372. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
