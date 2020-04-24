Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.48 million.Tennant also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.58 EPS.

Shares of TNC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. 76,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,372. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.