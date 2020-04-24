Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TMO opened at $320.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

