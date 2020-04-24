Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,212.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

YEXT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 555,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,088. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

