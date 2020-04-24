Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,905.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.