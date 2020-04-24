Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 675 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.12. 1,970,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

