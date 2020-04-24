Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,026. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

