Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Raised by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 127,607 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,807. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.06.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.63. 1,692,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,411. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $323.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

