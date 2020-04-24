Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,613. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.54. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 210,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $793,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,344. Company insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.