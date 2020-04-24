TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Several analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

