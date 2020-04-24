TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.51 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.