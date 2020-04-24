TTC (TTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224,922.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. TTC has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $224,922.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.04487203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00065157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009344 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003209 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 876,895,460 coins and its circulating supply is 419,870,304 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

