Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 323.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,827,000. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

