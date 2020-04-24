Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

