United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UBCP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. 2,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. United Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBCP shares. TheStreet downgraded United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

