United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

