United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 9,239,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.