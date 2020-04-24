US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.
On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
