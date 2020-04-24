US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

