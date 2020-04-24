USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.90 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

